24,821 Shares in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Bought by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. SK Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 164,421.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,847 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,203,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,061,000 after acquiring an additional 635,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,362,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.89. 850,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,667. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.0674 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

