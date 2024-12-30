SK Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of ILCG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 501,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,595. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $93.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

