SK Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,251 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.49. 107,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,996. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.