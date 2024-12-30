SK Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. SK Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.26. 459,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.