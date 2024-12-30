SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $616,000 in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. SK Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1,191.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,672,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPIX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.78. The company had a trading volume of 98,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,611. The firm has a market cap of $258.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $50.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.3581 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

