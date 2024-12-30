285 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $18.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,220.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,146.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,283.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,269.31.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

