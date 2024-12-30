SK Wealth Management LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $407.59. 1,317,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,617. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $293.79 and a one year high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

