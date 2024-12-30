SK Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,259 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after buying an additional 3,201,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,679 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,413,000 after buying an additional 1,125,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

PEP traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.