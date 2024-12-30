SK Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HD traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $390.55. 1,213,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.23 and its 200-day moving average is $383.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.