SK Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUMG. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NUMG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,867 shares. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $436.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

