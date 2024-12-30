SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,826 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,491. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $105.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

