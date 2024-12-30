SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after purchasing an additional 191,742 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWM traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.28. 19,747,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,470,113. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.52 and a one year high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

