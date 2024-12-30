SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,500 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Li Auto accounts for 0.5% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 708.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Li Auto stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. 4,243,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,686,180. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

