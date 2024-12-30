SK Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 195,314 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 273.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.48. The company had a trading volume of 95,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,324. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $98.26 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

