16,072 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 69,484 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,524,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,465,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

