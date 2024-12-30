SK Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.6% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,029,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,092 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,041,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $570.07. 1,021,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $591.03 and a 200-day moving average of $565.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $487.66 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

