SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $701,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.19. 3,519,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,614,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.