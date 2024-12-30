SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.52 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for 3.4% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SK Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWJ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,909,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,004,000 after buying an additional 91,192 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,330,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 348,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 272,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $45.55. 113,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

