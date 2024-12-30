SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $593.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $468.65 and a 12 month high of $612.09. The stock has a market cap of $512.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

