390,659 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SK Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 711,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,505,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

