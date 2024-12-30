SK Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.74. 909,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $300.28 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The company has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

