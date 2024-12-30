SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 237,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 8.9% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,745,000 after buying an additional 613,683 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,113,000 after purchasing an additional 91,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,340,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after buying an additional 109,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,074,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after buying an additional 55,283 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 589,959 shares. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

