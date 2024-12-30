SK Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 739,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,792,000 after buying an additional 74,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 231,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $9,601,000.

Shares of SUSL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,118. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $108.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

