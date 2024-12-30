SK Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS NUSC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,020 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

