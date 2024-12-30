XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 6,279,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 13,306,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEV. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.80 price objective (up previously from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 5th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

XPeng Stock Down 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth $110,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.