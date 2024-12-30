Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Grizzly Discoveries Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
