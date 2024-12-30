Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Focus Graphite

(Get Free Report)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.