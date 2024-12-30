Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 55014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of C$39.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Spanish Mountain Gold

In related news, Director Lembit Janes bought 912,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,440.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,857,500 shares of company stock worth $209,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.