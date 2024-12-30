Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 28000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Benton Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

