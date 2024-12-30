Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 8640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Imperial Metals Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$292.98 million, a P/E ratio of -181.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of C$146.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.