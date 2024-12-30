Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 81000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

