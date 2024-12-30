MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 63815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

