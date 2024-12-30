Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.76 and last traded at C$18.02, with a volume of 390252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.14.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northland Power

Northland Power Trading Down 1.3 %

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.