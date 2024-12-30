Reviewing Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) & Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Standard Motor Products”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $1.73 million 11.86 -$12.68 million ($0.63) -1.94 Standard Motor Products $1.41 billion 0.48 $34.15 million $1.62 19.07

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Motor Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Envirotech Vehicles and Standard Motor Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 0.00 Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Standard Motor Products has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.92%. Given Standard Motor Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -789.13% -42.63% -35.66% Standard Motor Products 2.56% 10.42% 5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Standard Motor Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Envirotech Vehicles on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components. It also offers electrical switches and actuators; chassis and drivetrain sensors, such as anti-lock brake and vehicle speed sensors; fluid level sensors; pressure sensors comprising tire pressure monitoring; temperature sensors; sensors for advanced driver assistance systems; battery cables, pigtails, and sockets, as well as various electrical wire, terminals, connectors, and tools for servicing a vehicle’s electrical system; and spark plug, coil on plug boots, and ignition system accessories. In addition, the company offers AC system components that include compressors, air conditioning repair kits, connecting lines, heat exchangers, and expansion devices; parts that provide engine, transmission, electric drive motor, and battery temperature management; thermal management products, sensors, switches, power distribution, electrification and electronics, injections and fuel delivery, ignition and emissions, and clamping devices for commercial and light vehicles, construction, agriculture, power sports, marine, hydraulics, and lawn and garden sectors. It serves retailers and distributors, original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers, system integrators, and original equipment service part manufacturers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

