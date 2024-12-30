Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 51504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.82.
Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.
