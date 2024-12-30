Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 233000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

