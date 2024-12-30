Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 224325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wallbridge Mining Company Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

