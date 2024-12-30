Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Trading Up 100.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
