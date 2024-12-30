Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 317618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Further Reading

