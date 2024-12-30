Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zhihu from $5.40 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. 108,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.21. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

