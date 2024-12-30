Synectics (LON:SNX) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 359 ($4.52), with a volume of 130656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Synectics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

Synectics Price Performance

About Synectics

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 241.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of £63.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,994.44 and a beta of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.