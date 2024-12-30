Synectics (LON:SNX) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 359 ($4.52), with a volume of 130656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.43).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX
Synectics Price Performance
About Synectics
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synectics
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.