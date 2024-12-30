Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

