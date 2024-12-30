Short Interest in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) Declines By 16.8%

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ZK stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $28.53. 380,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZK shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the third quarter valued at about $446,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

