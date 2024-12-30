BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.99 and last traded at C$32.34, with a volume of 2643689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$37.50 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.38.
BCE Price Performance
BCE Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.9975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.58%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.