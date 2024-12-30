BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.99 and last traded at C$32.34, with a volume of 2643689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$37.50 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.38.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.9975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.58%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.