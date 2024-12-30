Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 1,320,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.4 days.
Saputo Price Performance
Shares of SAPIF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. 1,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,813. Saputo has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81.
Saputo Company Profile
