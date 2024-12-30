VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 934,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of VFS stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.16. 670,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,054. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in VinFast Auto by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

