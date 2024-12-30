Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mobileye Global Call Options (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 48,950 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical volume of 35,636 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBLY. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

MBLY traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.37. 4,327,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,524. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.44. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 67.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Mobileye Global by 93.4% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 126,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 123,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

