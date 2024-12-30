Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Amarc Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of C$43.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.
About Amarc Resources
Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amarc Resources
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.