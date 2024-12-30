Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 11800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.