Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,516 ($19.07) and last traded at GBX 1,482 ($18.64), with a volume of 51730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,454 ($18.29).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,913.04%.
We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.
Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.
With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.
